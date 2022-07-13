Prince Harry can finally break Prince Charles, William’s trust with second Oprah interview?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry will never be able to regain the trust of his father Prince Charles and elder brother Prince William if he goes on a second Oprah interview.



This was claimed by royal expert Phil Dampier.

According to Phil Dampier, another interview with TV host Oprah Winfrey could finally break Charles and William’s trust in the Duke of Sussex.

The International Business Times, quoted the royal expert as saying, “I can't imagine Charles or William ever trusting them again. If Harry and Meghan do another tell-all, it will spell the end of their relationship with the monarchy – not just the institution but also their blood relatives."

Rumours are rife Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could go on a second Oprah interview after they were spotted at the residence of the TV host recently.

The report further says Meghan and Harry would most likely talk about their experience at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.