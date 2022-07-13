 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry can finally break Prince Charles, William’s trust with second Oprah interview?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Prince Harry can finally break Prince Charles, William’s trust with second Oprah interview?
Prince Harry can finally break Prince Charles, William’s trust with second Oprah interview?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry will never be able to regain the trust of his father Prince Charles and elder brother Prince William if he goes on a second Oprah interview.

This was claimed by royal expert Phil Dampier.

According to Phil Dampier, another interview with TV host Oprah Winfrey could finally break Charles and William’s trust in the Duke of Sussex.

The International Business Times, quoted the royal expert as saying, “I can't imagine Charles or William ever trusting them again. If Harry and Meghan do another tell-all, it will spell the end of their relationship with the monarchy – not just the institution but also their blood relatives."

Rumours are rife Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could go on a second Oprah interview after they were spotted at the residence of the TV host recently.

The report further says Meghan and Harry would most likely talk about their experience at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

More From Entertainment:

Mandy Moore not happy with This Is Us Emmys snub: Here’s why

Mandy Moore not happy with This Is Us Emmys snub: Here’s why
Shakira’s mother wants her daughter to reconcile with Gerard Pique

Shakira’s mother wants her daughter to reconcile with Gerard Pique
Kate Middleton supports son Prince George as Prince William warns the young royal

Kate Middleton supports son Prince George as Prince William warns the young royal
Margaret Atwood clears up hidden message regarding Roe v Wade decision: Photo

Margaret Atwood clears up hidden message regarding Roe v Wade decision: Photo
Prince Harry fears media ‘won’t stop’ till Meghan Markle is dead

Prince Harry fears media ‘won’t stop’ till Meghan Markle is dead
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘has publishers nervous’ in warning to the Firm

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘has publishers nervous’ in warning to the Firm
Johnny Depp shades ‘fickle’ Hollywood, Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp shades ‘fickle’ Hollywood, Amber Heard?
David Beckham’s stalker reveals motives for stalking his daughter Harper

David Beckham’s stalker reveals motives for stalking his daughter Harper

Key nominations for 74th Emmy Awards

Key nominations for 74th Emmy Awards
Zendaya expresses delight at Emmy Awards nomination: Photo

Zendaya expresses delight at Emmy Awards nomination: Photo
Prince Harry having to choose ‘money vs royal ties’: report

Prince Harry having to choose ‘money vs royal ties’: report
Prince William, Harry asked to drop 'vulgarity' to follow dignified Princess Anne

Prince William, Harry asked to drop 'vulgarity' to follow dignified Princess Anne

Latest

view all