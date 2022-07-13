Kate Middleton supports son Prince George as Prince William warns the young royal

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton came to the rescue of her son Prince George after Prince William issued a stern yet light-hearted warning to him as he meets Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon.



Prince George stole the limelight as he made his Wimbledon debut with mom Kate Middleton and dad Prince William on Sunday.

The future king also got a chance to meet Novak Djokovic, who defeated Nick Kyrgios to win his seventh Wimbledon title.

During their meeting, Djokovic asked Prince George if he wanted to touch the Wimbledon trophy.

Prince William warned his son telling him, “Don't drop it!."

Later, holding the trophy for a while, Prince George told his mother Kate Middleton it was ‘too heavy.”

The Duchess came to the rescue of son and took the trophy off George.