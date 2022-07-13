Prince Charles honours winners of The Queens Awards

Heir to British throne Prince Charles on Tuesday night honoured the winners of The Queens Awards by hosting a reception for them.



The Buckingham Palace shared photos of the Prince of Wales from the event.

According to the palace, the award recognises outstanding achievement by UK businesses in the fields of innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

The Prince of Wales was joined by the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra.

Earlier, Prince Charles also joined Queen Elizabeth to present the George Cross Medal, awarded in recognition of acts of the greatest heroism, to the National Health Service of the UK.



