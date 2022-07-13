 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle hailed for ‘escaping toxic waste heap’ Royal Family

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle is being praised and lauded for her ability to leave the ‘toxic waste heap’ Royal Family.

Dolly Parton’s sister Stella Parton issued this claim only recently.

According to a report by Express UK, she was quoted lauding Prine Harry for ‘manning up’ and even admitted, “I don’t blame Harry for manning up and getting his family away from that toxic waste heap.”

“Harry committed a cardinal sin, he married a mixed race, beautiful, American woman.”

“Had he chosen a wife like his father did, no one would have had a problem.”

Before concluding she even added in a sly dig against the guests at Meghan’s wedding, adding how, “When those kids walked into that church everyone was jealous and treated Harry and his gorgeous, talented, brilliant wife like outcasts. I smell jealousy a mile away.”

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B admits she has never hired a nanny for her daughter

Cardi B admits she has never hired a nanny for her daughter
Johnny Depp emerges unharmed from another case ahead of Amber Heard's new plea: report

Johnny Depp emerges unharmed from another case ahead of Amber Heard's new plea: report
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are considering about growing their family

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are considering about growing their family
Cardi B, Offset raise eyebrows as they give daughter Kulture $50K for her 4th birthday

Cardi B, Offset raise eyebrows as they give daughter Kulture $50K for her 4th birthday

Amber Heard’s fans lash out at Doja Cat for mimicking her viral testimony

Amber Heard’s fans lash out at Doja Cat for mimicking her viral testimony
Amber Heard named Oonagh Paige Heard ‘in connection’ to Johnny Depp?

Amber Heard named Oonagh Paige Heard ‘in connection’ to Johnny Depp?
Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon part ways after one year of relationship

Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon part ways after one year of relationship

Prince Charles slams Princess Diana’s ‘thieving, pathetic’ butler

Prince Charles slams Princess Diana’s ‘thieving, pathetic’ butler
James Franco all set to make acting comeback after facing sexual misconduct allegations

James Franco all set to make acting comeback after facing sexual misconduct allegations
Kim Kardashian to fulfil Pete Davidson's desire of having kids?

Kim Kardashian to fulfil Pete Davidson's desire of having kids?
Prince Harry planning to make memoir content ‘juicy’?

Prince Harry planning to make memoir content ‘juicy’?
Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson wants to be a father: ‘That’s my dream’

Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson wants to be a father: ‘That’s my dream’

Latest

view all