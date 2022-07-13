Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are considering about growing their family

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are thinking about expanding their family once again.



According to US Weekly, a source close to the Charlie’s Angels star claimed that the “couple have discussed having another child and have even been looking into surrogate options for a while now”.

“Benji always wanted a big family, and Cameron didn’t need to be persuaded after the arrival of their daughter,” the source told outlet.

For the unversed, the pair welcomed their two-year-old daughter Raddix via surrogacy in December 2019.

The source revealed, “The surrogacy with their daughter was something they had a lot of doubts about going in. It turned out to be the best thing they ever did.”

However, the source said, “They’d be thrilled for Raddix to have a little brother if the couple decides to have a second child”.

“They would love a boy, of course, but just want a healthy baby,” added the insider.

Last week, The Holiday actress elaborated why she took a break from acting at the height of her career.

“When you’re doing something that you know and you’ve done well and you know how it works and it’s consumed your whole life for so long, it’s kind of a nice thing to kind of go,” said Diaz in an interview with CBS Mornings.