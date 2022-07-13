Kate Middleton was once forced to miss her 'hero' Murray's historic win: Here's why

Kate Middleton, an avid tennis fan, was once advised not to attend Wimbledon despite desperately begging to go.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who took over from the Queen in 2016, was a regular fixture at the SW19 courts. However, one year William's sweetheart was stopped from attending the historic tournament. And she missed a huge British win.

Kate was desperate to see Andy Murray playing in 2013 when he made it to the men’s final and was bidding to become the first British man to win the Grand Slam since Fred Perry in 1936. But, she was heavily pregnant with George at the time and advised to watch the match from home.

The Duchess, speaking to sports host Sue Barker on the BBC documentary ‘Our Wimbledon’, said: "I was very heavily pregnant with George so I wasn't able to turn up.”



Sue replied: “But you had a great excuse.”

"I know but even still," Kate said. "I was sort of 'Maybe I could go' but the doctors were like 'no.’”

Murray won his first Wimbledon title and ended Britain's 77-year wait for a men's champion with a clinical victory over the then-world number one Novak Djokovic.

On his victory, Kate wrote to Murray: "Sorry for not being there, but huge congratulations.”

However, fortunately, three years later when Murray made the final again, Kate was in the stands to witness him lift his second Wimbledon title. Meeting him after his match, Kate said: "Many congratulations, it was a great game.”

Kate Middleton, during a call to schoolchildren, referred to Murray as one of her sporting heroes.