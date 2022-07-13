 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton was once forced to miss her 'hero' Murray's historic win: Here's why

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Kate Middleton was once forced to miss her hero Murrays historic win: Heres why

Kate Middleton, an avid tennis fan, was once advised not to attend Wimbledon despite desperately begging to go.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who took over from the Queen in 2016, was a regular fixture at the SW19 courts. However, one year William's sweetheart was stopped from attending the historic tournament. And she missed a huge British win.

Kate was desperate to see Andy Murray playing in 2013 when he made it to the men’s final and was bidding to become the first British man to win the Grand Slam since Fred Perry in 1936. But, she was heavily pregnant with George at the time and advised to watch the match from home.

The Duchess, speaking to sports host Sue Barker on the BBC documentary ‘Our Wimbledon’, said: "I was very heavily pregnant with George so I wasn't able to turn up.”

Sue replied: “But you had a great excuse.”

"I know but even still," Kate said. "I was sort of 'Maybe I could go' but the doctors were like 'no.’”

Murray won his first Wimbledon title and ended Britain's 77-year wait for a men's champion with a clinical victory over the then-world number one Novak Djokovic.

On his victory, Kate wrote to Murray: "Sorry for not being there, but huge congratulations.”

However, fortunately, three years later when Murray made the final again, Kate was in the stands to witness him lift his second Wimbledon title. Meeting him after his match, Kate said: "Many congratulations, it was a great game.”

Kate Middleton, during a call to schoolchildren, referred to Murray as one of her sporting heroes.

More From Entertainment:

Lizzo shares special moment after Emmy nominations

Lizzo shares special moment after Emmy nominations
Madonna slays in black lace top, shorts and fishnet tights as she steps out for dinner in NYC

Madonna slays in black lace top, shorts and fishnet tights as she steps out for dinner in NYC
'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney shares special moment with mother in sweet video

'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney shares special moment with mother in sweet video
Cardi B admits she has never hired a nanny for her daughter

Cardi B admits she has never hired a nanny for her daughter
Johnny Depp emerges unharmed from another case ahead of Amber Heard's new plea: report

Johnny Depp emerges unharmed from another case ahead of Amber Heard's new plea: report
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are considering about growing their family

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are considering about growing their family
Cardi B, Offset raise eyebrows as they give daughter Kulture $50K for her 4th birthday

Cardi B, Offset raise eyebrows as they give daughter Kulture $50K for her 4th birthday

Meghan Markle hailed for ‘escaping toxic waste heap’ Royal Family

Meghan Markle hailed for ‘escaping toxic waste heap’ Royal Family
Amber Heard’s fans lash out at Doja Cat for mimicking her viral testimony

Amber Heard’s fans lash out at Doja Cat for mimicking her viral testimony
Amber Heard named Oonagh Paige Heard ‘in connection’ to Johnny Depp?

Amber Heard named Oonagh Paige Heard ‘in connection’ to Johnny Depp?
Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon part ways after one year of relationship

Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon part ways after one year of relationship

Prince Charles slams Princess Diana’s ‘thieving, pathetic’ butler

Prince Charles slams Princess Diana’s ‘thieving, pathetic’ butler

Latest

view all