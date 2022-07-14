 
entertainment
Khloé Kardashian having baby no.2 with serial cheater ex Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is ready to welcome her second child with Tristan Thompson!

The couple, who split in January after the NBA player's paternity scandal, will strictly co-parent the new baby. The former lovebirds already share four-year-old daughter True. 

The Kardashians star, 38, and Tristan Thompson, 31, are expecting another child together via surrogate.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," the rep tells PEOPLE.

"Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.

"We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

"Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters."

The source also adds: "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December."

