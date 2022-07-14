 
Zendaya vows to never cook again after getting index finger stitched up

Zendaya revealed getting into an accident while cooking that caused an injury to her index finger.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Dune actor shares a series of photos to give fans a glimpse of her bandaged finger.

“See now ... this is why I don't cook,” the 25-year-old actor wrote on the photo of her stitched-up finger.

The Emmy-winning actor appeared to be in the doctor’s office as she pointed her finger in the air while standing next to her assistant.

“Baby's first stitches lol back to never cooking again,” she wrote.

The series of pictures came after Zendaya became the youngest acting nominee for the second year in a row after she secured a dual node for acting and executive producing.

The Euphoria actor also made history in 2021 as the youngest woman to win an Emmy in the best actress category in a drama series.

