Khloe Kardashian ex Tristan Thompson posts about ‘happiness’ amid baby no 2

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson shared a cryptic post about ‘happiness’ just hours before the news took over the internet that the former couple is expecting their second baby.

According to TMZ, the 38-year-old reality star who shared a four-year-old daughter with the NBA star is expecting another baby via surrogate which is expected to arrive "within days" if not "already."

Khloe’s rep also confirmed the news on Twitter by writing, “True will have a sibling who was conceived in November."

Amidst the buzz around the former couple, the NBA baller posted a first in almost a month as he posed standing at the base of a long pillar of stairs.



"You can't fall if you don't climb,” he captioned the post. "No happiness in living your life on the ground. Keep climbing, step by step."

On the other hand, Khloe also updated her feed around the same time as she reflected on past mistakes.

“There’s no point in looking back,” she captioned the post.