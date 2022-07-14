 
Thursday Jul 14 2022
Camila Morrone all set to star with Stranger Things stars for Marmalade

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

Leornado DiCaprio’s lover Camila Morrone has recently teamed up with Stranger Things stars Joe Keery and Aldis Hodge for upcoming movie Marmalade.

According to Daily Mail, the production of the heist romantic drama movie has been wrapped up in Minnesota.

Per Deadline, the storyline of the movie revolves around a “naive small-town man who ends up in jail and narrates the colorful tale of a romantic bank heist to his cunning cellmate to escape and reunite with the alluring love of his life”.

Directed by Keir O'Donnell, the release date of the movie has not been revealed.

Meanwhile, Camila began her acting career in James Franco’s incomplete movie Bukowski, which was shot in 2013. 

However, she made her silver screen debut with the movie Never Goin’ Back in 2018.

