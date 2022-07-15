 
entertainment
Friday Jul 15 2022
Meghan Markle would be the 'richest' royal with job, Prince Harry would be last

Meghan Markle is the 'most intelligent' royal and given a chance, would earn the most amongst everybody in the family.

Research, carried out by Erudera, has collected the estimated incomes of the royal family as per their education.

Meghan, who graduated from Northwestern University with a Bachelor's degree in theatre and international relations, will take home an annual salary of £39,357.

Prince William, on the other hand, would earn a salary of around £34,539.

Kate Middleton, is sixth on the list, with an annual salary of around £33,282.

Prince Harry, however, did not make it to top 10 royals since he never attended a university.

