 
entertainment
Friday Jul 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Travis Barker sets stage on fire with first surprise performance after health scare

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 15, 2022

Travis Barker sets stage on fire with first surprise performance after health scare
Travis Barker sets stage on fire with first surprise performance after health scare

Musician Travis Barker delivered an electrifying performance during his pal Machine Gun Kelly’s star-studded concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, returned to the stage at The Forum for the first time after being hospitalized with ‘life-threatening’ pancreatitis.

Barker went shirtless as he rocked the title track from MGK’s Tickets to My Downfall and “Bloody Valentine.

“There’s a person I grew up idolizing that I became friends with and he believed in me. And never more have I wanted to jam to a song that he and I created. LA’s own Travis Barker, make some noise for him tonight,” MGK, 32, cheered, as Barker took to the stage.

Barker’s new wife, reality TV star Khloe Kardashian also attended the concert to support the love of her life. The pair were seen arriving at the show while holding hands.

On June 28, Barker was rushed to the hospital for pancreatitis. He explained on his Instagram Story: “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalised ever since.”

“This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment, I am currently much better,” he shared.

Meanwhile, The Kardashians alum described the experience as “scary and emotional.” 

More From Entertainment:

Tunisia music festival returns after Covid break

Tunisia music festival returns after Covid break
Hilaria Baldwin explains what’s it’s like to be pregnant after 35

Hilaria Baldwin explains what’s it’s like to be pregnant after 35
Oprah Winfrey gave THIS advice to Harry, Meghan before interview

Oprah Winfrey gave THIS advice to Harry, Meghan before interview
Kanye West in legal trouble as Pete ‘100 percent’ ready to marry Kim Kardashian

Kanye West in legal trouble as Pete ‘100 percent’ ready to marry Kim Kardashian
Constance Wu makes shocking revelation: ‘Blight on the community’

Constance Wu makes shocking revelation: ‘Blight on the community’
Ivanka Trump remembers late mother Ivana in heartfelt note, posts childhood pictures

Ivanka Trump remembers late mother Ivana in heartfelt note, posts childhood pictures
‘Restful’ Prince Harry ready to ‘bear the dreadful’ past: ‘Fed up!’

‘Restful’ Prince Harry ready to ‘bear the dreadful’ past: ‘Fed up!’
BTS’ Jungkook steals the show at J-Hope’s album release party: Watch

BTS’ Jungkook steals the show at J-Hope’s album release party: Watch
‘Failure’ Prince Harry ‘doesn’t know what he wants’

‘Failure’ Prince Harry ‘doesn’t know what he wants’
BTS’ J-Hope hypes ARMY up with solo debut album ‘Jack in the Box’

BTS’ J-Hope hypes ARMY up with solo debut album ‘Jack in the Box’
Meghan Markle would be the 'richest' royal with job, Prince Harry would be last

Meghan Markle would be the 'richest' royal with job, Prince Harry would be last

Latest

view all