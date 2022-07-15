 
entertainment
Friday Jul 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Will Smith still ‘apologetic’ over Chris Rock slap: ‘He's in a better space’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 15, 2022

File Footage 

Will Smith is still apologetic over his controversial headlines making move at the Oscars 2022 when he went on stage to slap Chris Rock.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the King Richard star’s pal Kevin Hart dished on how the actor is doing four months after the incident.

“Will is apologetic, you know, he's in a better space, of course, than what he was after,” The Man from Toronto star told the outlet.

“People are human and as humans sometimes we make mistakes. So it's not about talking about the past, it's about acknowledging the present and doing your best to move forward,” he added.

“I can get only hope that the two of them find a way to find some solace in that and move past it,” Hart continued. “I just like good energy. I love to see people be the best.”

Hart noted that he still loves Smith as well as Rock, adding, “You can't judge a person by one thing. Ultimately, life goes on and people grow, so give him the opportunity to do so.”

For the unversed, Smith walked onstage during the 94th Academy Awards and smacked Rock for a joke he made on his Jada Pinkett Smith.

Later, the actor apologized to Rock following his resignation from the Academy in a statement, saying, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris.”

“I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," he added.


More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato reveals how she gets wounded by a ‘crystal’

Demi Lovato reveals how she gets wounded by a ‘crystal’
Kourtney Kardashian watches Travis Barker return to stage after health scare

Kourtney Kardashian watches Travis Barker return to stage after health scare
The Beckhams’ docuseries for Netflix will be helmed by Fisher Stevens, report

The Beckhams’ docuseries for Netflix will be helmed by Fisher Stevens, report
Tunisia music festival returns after Covid break

Tunisia music festival returns after Covid break
Hilaria Baldwin explains what’s it’s like to be pregnant after 35

Hilaria Baldwin explains what’s it’s like to be pregnant after 35
Britney Spears receives criticism over her remarks on people of Hollywood

Britney Spears receives criticism over her remarks on people of Hollywood
Travis Barker sets stage on fire with first surprise performance after health scare

Travis Barker sets stage on fire with first surprise performance after health scare
Oprah Winfrey gave THIS advice to Harry, Meghan before interview

Oprah Winfrey gave THIS advice to Harry, Meghan before interview
Kanye West in legal trouble as Pete ‘100 percent’ ready to marry Kim Kardashian

Kanye West in legal trouble as Pete ‘100 percent’ ready to marry Kim Kardashian
Constance Wu makes shocking revelation: ‘Blight on the community’

Constance Wu makes shocking revelation: ‘Blight on the community’
Ivanka Trump remembers late mother Ivana in heartfelt note, posts childhood pictures

Ivanka Trump remembers late mother Ivana in heartfelt note, posts childhood pictures
‘Restful’ Prince Harry ready to ‘bear the dreadful’ past: ‘Fed up!’

‘Restful’ Prince Harry ready to ‘bear the dreadful’ past: ‘Fed up!’

Latest

view all