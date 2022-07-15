 
entertainment
Friday Jul 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise channels ‘Top Gun’ look while piloting his own helicopter, see pics

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 15, 2022

Tom Cruise channels ‘Top Gun’ look while piloting his own helicopter, see pics
Tom Cruise channels ‘Top Gun’ look while piloting his own helicopter, see pics

Hollywood star Tom Cruise is currently basking in the success of his career’s biggest hit film Top Gun: Maverick.

While the film is smashing box office records with new numbers, Cruise, 60, was recently spotted channeling major vibes from his favorite character Captain Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell from his recently rebooted film.

Tom Cruise channels ‘Top Gun’ look while piloting his own helicopter, see pics

On Wednesday afternoon, the American Made star was clicked while piloting his helicopter. He earned his pilot license almost three decades ago and since, he has performed some dangerous stunts in the air in his movies over the years.

As per reports, the War of the Worlds actor was preparing to fly his chopper through South West London.

Tom Cruise channels ‘Top Gun’ look while piloting his own helicopter, see pics

For the outing, Cruise sported a light blue t-shirt, paired with dark jeans and a pair of black boots. He was also carrying a black backpack as he gave photographers and onlookers a friendly wave.

Meanwhile, Top Gun: Maverick has officially become Paramount Pictures' highest-grossing movie in the surpassing 1997’s hit Titanic.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick has earned $587.9 million, for a global total of $1.19 billion.

More From Entertainment:

Camilla on her place ‘several feet behind’ Prince Charles: 'There as a back-up'

Camilla on her place ‘several feet behind’ Prince Charles: 'There as a back-up'
Nick Cannon opens up about his fairytale love with ex-wife Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon opens up about his fairytale love with ex-wife Mariah Carey
Taylor Swift seemingly turns down engagement rumours with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift seemingly turns down engagement rumours with Joe Alwyn
Khloe Kardashian says love makes one feel 'alive' amid baby no 2 with Tristan

Khloe Kardashian says love makes one feel 'alive' amid baby no 2 with Tristan
Princess Charlene delights tourists during Palace tour: see pics

Princess Charlene delights tourists during Palace tour: see pics
Meghan Markle’s take down ‘imminent’ with the ‘skeletons in her closet’

Meghan Markle’s take down ‘imminent’ with the ‘skeletons in her closet’
Regé-Jean Page opens up on Bridgerton recasting his ‘Duke Hastings’ role

Regé-Jean Page opens up on Bridgerton recasting his ‘Duke Hastings’ role
Queen Elizabeth never really liked Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth never really liked Buckingham Palace
Kim Kardashian’s role in Khloe having baby via surrogacy with Tristan revealed

Kim Kardashian’s role in Khloe having baby via surrogacy with Tristan revealed
Dwayne The Rock Johnson quips he wants THIS superpower in real life

Dwayne The Rock Johnson quips he wants THIS superpower in real life
Johnny Depp’s ‘playbook’ against Amber Heard leaks secrets

Johnny Depp’s ‘playbook’ against Amber Heard leaks secrets
Kylie Jenner shares adorable glimpse of her baby boy during kids’ nursery tour

Kylie Jenner shares adorable glimpse of her baby boy during kids’ nursery tour

Latest

view all