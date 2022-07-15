 
Friday Jul 15 2022
Camilla on her place 'several feet behind' Prince Charles: 'There as a back-up'

Friday Jul 15, 2022

Camilla on her place ‘several feet behind’ Prince Charles: 'There as a back-up'

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, recently dished on her place when Prince Charles becomes the monarch.

The future Queen Consort learned to be mindful not to overshadow the sovereign from Prince Philip as she will act as ‘back up’ to Charles.

During her conversation with Australia's Women's Weekly, the Duchess said: "He was always two steps behind the Queen, which for a man must be much more difficult than for a woman – and somebody as macho as he was, who'd commanded ships.

"So I think [from the Duke] I learned that your place is several feet behind the monarch,” she continued. "You're there as a back-up."

Lauding the Duke of Edinburgh, Camilla said, “He was a role model to me and a very good person to take advice from because he always told me what he thought, which was very helpful, especially with things about the Army because I took over the Rifles [regiment] from him."

