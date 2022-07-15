Adele to make up to fans for Las Vegas shows cancellation with tell-all documentary

File Footage

Adele is reportedly working on a tell-all documentary about her personal life, her extra ordinary career and how she copes with global fame.

The Easy on Me hit-maker wants to make up for the last minute cancellation of her Las Vegas residency to her fans with the film.

An insider spilled to The Sun, “One thing is for certain, it will be must-watch TV. Even though everyone knows her name, Adele is still quite mysterious as a person.”

The singer – songwriter, whose very private about her life, will also share a glimpse of her romance with her sports agent boyfriend Rick Paul.

“Adele feels she let fans down somewhat with how the past 12 months have panned out, particularly the last-minute postponement of her Las Vegas residency, and sees this as a way of making up for that,” the source added.

“Her life now compared to when she released her debut album is unrecognizable,” the source further noted.

The Grammy Award winner addressed the postponement of her Vegas show just 24 hours before she had to appear on stage at Hyde Park in recent concert.

“I know that a lot of things have happened with this album and I'm sure a lot of you feel that you've been let down and stuff, which is mortifying really and upsetting to me,” she said as she returned to stage after five years.

“But I take my singing very seriously and the last thing I would ever want to do is let people down but I had to do that, it just wasn't right,” Adele added.



