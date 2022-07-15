‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp reveals Will’s identity in coming season

Stranger Things fans are excitedly waiting for the fifth and the final season of the show. The latest season 4 connected many dots of the storyline, leaving fans shocked, as well as heartbroken.

Recently, series star Noah Schnapp has confirmed that his character Will Byers is homosexual after previously saying his sexuality was ‘up to the audience’s interpretation.’

In an interview with Variety, Schnapp, 17, said, "Obviously, it was hinted at in season one. It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends?"

The latest more overtly depicted Will's struggle with his identity and his feelings for best friend Mike Wheeler.

"Now that he's gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it's 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike. But before, it was a slow arc," said Schnapp.

Referencing episode eight, where Will talks to Mike (Finn Wolfhard) about his girlfriend Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) during a car ride and then cries silently while staring out of the window, Schnapp said that scene ‘solidified’ the fact that Will is in love with Mike and doesn't know how to express that feeling.

He further expressed his hope that Will’s sexuality would be addressed more openly in the show’s next season. “There’s so many different things they have to address. Obviously, we hope for a coming-out scene,” he said.