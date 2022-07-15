 
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is having the time of her life exploring New York City with her daughters.

Early Friday, The Kardashians star, 41, shared photos with her daughters Chicago, 4, and North, 9, as they visited an ad for her new skincare line starring Kardashian in Times Square.

In the first photo, shared on Kardashian's Instagram Story, North, and Chicago smile as they pose in front of the reality star's face in the enormous ad in the background.

Kim Kardashian shares special moment with daughters in sweet post

The second photo shows North pointing out another SKKN ad around the corner, which features one of the products from the line.

Along with her daughters, Kardashian also shares sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 6, with ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian recently treated her Insta fam with stunning pictures of her four children having a fun day at the beach.

"LIFE," she captioned the series of images where she seemingly recreates a 2019 beach shoot with her kids.

