 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Ivana Trump‘s death determined accidental, says medical examiner

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

Ivana Trump‘s death determined accidental, says medical examiner
Ivana Trump‘s death determined accidental, says medical examiner

Businesswoman and the first wife of former US President Donald Trump, Ivana Trump died after suffering blunt impact injuries to her torso in an accident, New York's chief medical examiner said on Friday.

The official statement came a day after police confirmed the 73-year-old was found dead after falling down the stairs at her Manhattan home.

In a statement on Thursday, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department told a news outlet that officers responded to a call at Ivana’s address on the Upper East Side, and found her ‘unconscious and unresponsive.’

The statement added that the death is not suspicious. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and the statement added that ‘there does not appear to be any criminality.’

Donald Trump, 76, announced her death on Thursday, calling her a "wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life."

He said her "pride and joy" were the couple's three children, Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric Trump.

Donald and Ivana Trump got married in 1977 and later, parted their ways in the early '90s.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'extraordinary' secrets to be detailed in 'surprise' book: Author

Meghan Markle 'extraordinary' secrets to be detailed in 'surprise' book: Author
Queen said 'Thank goodness Meghan is not coming' at Prince Philip funeral

Queen said 'Thank goodness Meghan is not coming' at Prince Philip funeral
Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian relationship status disclosed amid reports of second baby

Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian relationship status disclosed amid reports of second baby
Prince William, Kate Middleton accused of ‘using’ George, Charlotte, Louis

Prince William, Kate Middleton accused of ‘using’ George, Charlotte, Louis
Video: Johnny Depp blows up with new TikTok update

Video: Johnny Depp blows up with new TikTok update
Duchess Camilla did not want 'Queen Consort' title, she just wanted Charles

Duchess Camilla did not want 'Queen Consort' title, she just wanted Charles
Prince Harry blasts royal lineage as ‘poisonous’: ‘Fed up!’

Prince Harry blasts royal lineage as ‘poisonous’: ‘Fed up!’
Palace 'willing to take bad headlines' to tone down Prince Harry

Palace 'willing to take bad headlines' to tone down Prince Harry
Prince Harry should 'close his mouth' and get 'privacy he wanted': Britons

Prince Harry should 'close his mouth' and get 'privacy he wanted': Britons
After pandemic debut, K-pop stars aespa rub shoulders with fans for first time

After pandemic debut, K-pop stars aespa rub shoulders with fans for first time
'Booked, blessed and busy': Lizzo returns

'Booked, blessed and busy': Lizzo returns
Maria Sharapova welcomes first child with Prince William's friend

Maria Sharapova welcomes first child with Prince William's friend

Latest

view all