Saturday Jul 16 2022
Prince George ‘forced to don royal armour’ already: ‘Poor kid’

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

Royal experts have weighed in on how Prince George has already been forced into wearing ‘royal armour’, despite his tender age.

Royal expert Natalie Oliveri made this shocking observation only recently.

According to a report by Express UK, Ms Oliveri made this claim in reference to Prince George's public appearance at Wimbledon and even made specific references to his attitude and demeanour.

She first pointed out how, “If there were any doubts about that, just look at his recent appearance alongside his mum and dad, Prince William and Kate, at Wimbledon.”

For those unversed, it was Kate who was not keen on her son dressing up in formal attire for Wimbledon, and afternoon tea conversations with tennis start Marion Bartoli was dominated by this topic.

She told BBC Radio 5, their talks was “very much a discussion whether George will be allowed to wear the jersey.” While, “William was for it, Kate not so keen.”

To royal author Duncan Larcombe, this decision was the parents’ was of “showing George that being 'on duty' requires a different approach.”

Especially since, sooner or later “He has to learn to don the royal armour.”

