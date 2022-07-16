Meghan Markle 'extraordinary' secrets to be detailed in 'surprise' book: Author

Meghan Markle life and future plans are to be revealed in full in an upcoming biography.

Royal author Tom Bower's new book details the truth from the 'insiders who have never spoken before'.

Previously, Mr Bower vowed to "tell the truth" and "pull no punches" in his writing.



Speaking to GB News in May about the upcoming release, he said: "I have found out things which are really quite extraordinary about her [Meghan]. And I think that the public perception of her will be either confirmed or outraged or in any case, it'll be a great surprise.

"It has turned out to be...a very, very hard slog because people were pretty reluctant to speak and she and her lawyers had done very well to keep people silent, but I got through [to] enough.



"It is an astonishing story of a woman who came from nothing and is now a world figure and has trampled on all those others on the way which is classic for the sort of people I always choose, whether it's a politician or a tycoon."

The book is officially out on July 21.