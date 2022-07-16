Drake's team clears rumors of his arrest in Sweden: Deets inside

Popular Canadian rapper Drake‘s team has denied reports that the artist was recently arrested in Sweden.

Speculation on social media last night (July 14) suggested that the One Dance rapper, 35, had been taken into custody by local police at a Stockholm nightclub.

Soon after, ‘Free Drake’ began trending on the internet as fans shared the unsubstantiated claim of his arrest on cannabis-related charges.

However, representatives for the God’s Plan crooner have now confirmed to multiple news outlets that the rumor is false.

“Drake is at his hotel and has not been arrested,” said his rep.

The musician is said to have landed at Sweden’s Arlanda airport on Wednesday (July 13). However, it is not known whether the Toronto-born artist is in Sweden for work or personal reasons.

On the work front, the rapper dropped a surprise new album, titled Honestly, Nevermind. He released the album at midnight on Friday 17 June, having only announced it a few hours before.