 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Drake's team clears rumors of his arrest in Sweden: Deets inside

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

Drakes team clears rumors of his arrest in Sweden: Deets inside
Drake's team clears rumors of his arrest in Sweden: Deets inside

Popular Canadian rapper Drake‘s team has denied reports that the artist was recently arrested in Sweden.

Speculation on social media last night (July 14) suggested that the One Dance rapper, 35, had been taken into custody by local police at a Stockholm nightclub.

Soon after, ‘Free Drake’ began trending on the internet as fans shared the unsubstantiated claim of his arrest on cannabis-related charges.

However, representatives for the God’s Plan crooner have now confirmed to multiple news outlets that the rumor is false.

“Drake is at his hotel and has not been arrested,” said his rep.

The musician is said to have landed at Sweden’s Arlanda airport on Wednesday (July 13). However, it is not known whether the Toronto-born artist is in Sweden for work or personal reasons.

On the work front, the rapper dropped a surprise new album, titled Honestly, Nevermind. He released the album at midnight on Friday 17 June, having only announced it a few hours before.

More From Entertainment:

Chris Rock enjoys romantic vacay with girlfriend as Will Smith still ‘apologetic’

Chris Rock enjoys romantic vacay with girlfriend as Will Smith still ‘apologetic’
Prince William becomes President with new environment role

Prince William becomes President with new environment role
Dakota Johnson’s ‘Persuasion’ fails to impress film critics: ‘Torture’

Dakota Johnson’s ‘Persuasion’ fails to impress film critics: ‘Torture’
Jay Z reacts to reports of his retirement from music: ‘I am terrible at that’

Jay Z reacts to reports of his retirement from music: ‘I am terrible at that’
Elon Musk shares good news amid woes

Elon Musk shares good news amid woes
Kim Kardashian touches down in Australia to meet Pete after crazy split rumours

Kim Kardashian touches down in Australia to meet Pete after crazy split rumours
Video of Johnny Depp reuniting with Camille Vasquez in Prague goes viral

Video of Johnny Depp reuniting with Camille Vasquez in Prague goes viral

Meghan Markle 'extraordinary' secrets to be detailed in 'surprise' book: Author

Meghan Markle 'extraordinary' secrets to be detailed in 'surprise' book: Author
Queen said 'Thank goodness Meghan is not coming' at Prince Philip funeral

Queen said 'Thank goodness Meghan is not coming' at Prince Philip funeral
Prince George ‘forced to don royal armour’ already: ‘Poor kid’

Prince George ‘forced to don royal armour’ already: ‘Poor kid’
Ivana Trump‘s death determined accidental, says medical examiner

Ivana Trump‘s death determined accidental, says medical examiner
Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian relationship status disclosed amid reports of second baby

Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian relationship status disclosed amid reports of second baby

Latest

view all