Joe Jonas’ lovely tribute for wife Sophie Turner will melt your heart!

Joe Jonas honoured wife Sophie Turner with a sweet video montage following birth of their second daughter.

Taking to Instagram, the Gotta Find You singer dropped the sweetest tribute consisting of some heartwarming moments from their relationship.

“Started from the bottom now we’re here… I want to see your (heart emoji) story,” the Jonas Brothers band member captioned the post.

The reel featured glimpses of their intimate moments from early days of relationship and snaps from their wedding day while DNCE's song Got Me Good played in the background.

The power couple welcomed their second baby as their representative confirmed to People Magazine on Thursday, "Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl."

Jonas and Turner, who are already parents to one-year-old daughter Willa, got engaged in 2017 after dating for a year and tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2019.



