Saturday Jul 16 2022
Julia Roberts to be presented with Academy Museum Gala Icon Award

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

Julia Roberts has been announced as the winner of the prestigious Academy Museum Gala Icon Award for her "continued excellence"  in the Hollywood industry.

The Pretty Woman star will receive the accolade at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' second-annual gala in October 2022.

Jacqueline Stewart, Academy Museum Director and President, released a statement, "Over the course of her expansive and renowned career, Julia has embodied iconic characters and memorable roles."

"We are thrilled to be honoring her continued excellence in the industry and contribution to the arts," Steward announced.

The 54-year-old actor will make her highly anticipated return to rom-coms with Ticket to Paradise opposite George Clooney.

The Ol Parker directorial is slated to be released on 29th September 2022.

