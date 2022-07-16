Johnny Depp excites fans with his new look following a gig in Switzerland

Johnny Depp puts on his stylish display as he waved to crowds of fans from his tour bus following a gig in Montreux, Switzerland on Friday

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 59, looked smashing in an open checked shirt with layers of bohemian silver necklaces after he performed alongside Jeff Beck at the Montreux Jazz Festival.

The actor wore a pair of circular framed tinted glasses as he leaned against the front of the bus. Johnny Depp accessorised with a series of stacked bracelets and elastic bands in both hands, alongside a handful of chunky decorative rings.

He later added a felt fedora hat complete with a feathered band and sported a khaki coat.



Johnny Depp was all smiles and showered love by crowds of adoring fans outside the venue, with on holding up a banner that read: 'JD will you go on a date with me?'