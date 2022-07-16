 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp excites fans with his new look following a gig in Switzerland

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

Johnny Depp excites fans with his new look following a gig in Switzerland

Johnny Depp puts on his stylish display as he waved to crowds of fans from his tour bus following a gig in Montreux, Switzerland on Friday

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 59, looked smashing in an open checked shirt with layers of bohemian silver necklaces after he performed alongside Jeff Beck at the Montreux Jazz Festival.

The actor wore a pair of circular framed tinted glasses as he leaned against the front of the bus. Johnny Depp accessorised with a series of stacked bracelets and elastic bands in both hands, alongside a handful of chunky decorative rings.

He later added a felt fedora hat complete with a feathered band and sported a khaki coat.

Johnny Depp was all smiles and showered love by crowds of adoring fans outside the venue, with on holding up a banner that read: 'JD will you go on a date with me?'

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp gives major hint of his return as Captain Jack Sparrow to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp gives major hint of his return as Captain Jack Sparrow to Pirates of the Caribbean
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez winning hearts with her amazing smile and sharp legal style

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez winning hearts with her amazing smile and sharp legal style
Tom Cruise mesmerises Britons with his appearance at Royal International Air Tattoo

Tom Cruise mesmerises Britons with his appearance at Royal International Air Tattoo
Katrina Kaif treats fans with snaps of her birthday celebrations

Katrina Kaif treats fans with snaps of her birthday celebrations
Netizens slam Gwen Stefani for ‘culture appropriation’ in her new song

Netizens slam Gwen Stefani for ‘culture appropriation’ in her new song
Julia Roberts to be presented with Academy Museum Gala Icon Award

Julia Roberts to be presented with Academy Museum Gala Icon Award

Victoria Beckham faces backlash over TikTok debut video

Victoria Beckham faces backlash over TikTok debut video
Key aide in Meghan Markle bullying claims gets new role in William’s charity

Key aide in Meghan Markle bullying claims gets new role in William’s charity
Camilla says ‘it’s a nightmare’ grandchildren can’t ‘look you in face’

Camilla says ‘it’s a nightmare’ grandchildren can’t ‘look you in face’
Here’s why Blake Lively jokingly warns husband Ryan Reynolds to sleep on couch

Here’s why Blake Lively jokingly warns husband Ryan Reynolds to sleep on couch
American musician LeAnn Rimes reflects on her mental health journey

American musician LeAnn Rimes reflects on her mental health journey
Meghan Markle to accompany Prince Harry to UN General Assembly

Meghan Markle to accompany Prince Harry to UN General Assembly

Latest

view all