Sunday Jul 17 2022
'Top Gun: Maverick' star Tom Cruise eats dinner with Salma Hayek

Sunday Jul 17, 2022

Tom Cruise ate dinner with Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault

The Top Gun star was all smiles as he posed for photos with Salma Hayek outside a restaurant in London.

Salma Hayek starred in romantic drama Ask the Dust which was produced by Cruise in 2006.

Tom's Top Gun: Maverick, recently surpassed $1 billion at the global box office to become the biggest movie of his career after it premiered in May.

The film has also outperformed Titanic as Paramount's highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office.

The Mission Impossible star, who lives part-time in London, previously attended Wimbledon and British F1 Grand Prix, where he celebrated his milestone 60th birthday while showing support for Lewis Hamilton.

