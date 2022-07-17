'Top Gun: Maverick' star Tom Cruise eats dinner with Salma Hayek

Sunday Jul 17, 2022
Tom Cruise ate dinner with Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault
The Top Gun star was all smiles as he posed for photos with Salma Hayek outside a restaurant in London.
Salma Hayek starred in romantic drama Ask the Dust which was produced by Cruise in 2006.
Tom's Top Gun: Maverick, recently surpassed $1 billion at the global box office to become the biggest movie of his career after it premiered in May.
The film has also outperformed Titanic as Paramount's highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office.
The Mission Impossible star, who lives part-time in London, previously attended Wimbledon and British F1 Grand Prix, where he celebrated his milestone 60th birthday while showing support for Lewis Hamilton.