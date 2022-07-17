 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 17 2022
Royal Family facing ‘bloodbath’ over Meghan Markle bullying probe

Should the Royal Family has chosen to have gone public with their findings from the Meghan Markle bullying probe, it would have meant a ‘total and complete’ bloodbath.

Chief royal correspondent and expert Jack Royston and royal commentator Kristen Meinzer probed the issue,  on The Royal Report podcast.

Royston started the conversation and claimed, “I think basically if that report were published it would be a complete bloodbath on all sides and nobody would come out of it looking any good at all.”

“I think Buckingham Palace will have taken one look at this and thought 'we're just going to look awful—this is going to make us look absolutely appalling' and if every single fact and allegation came out I just think it would be a complete mud fight and there would be mud over everybody.”

For those unversed, the allegations against Meghan Markle included claims by former Kensington Palace aides who complained, “that the duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year.”

Later that same week a source also warned The Times, “The actual worst incidences haven’t come out. There are some harrowing stories to tell.”

