Prince Harry’s Sussex brand ‘utterly humiliated’ by Queen

‘Humiliated’ Prince Harry is desperate to relaunch his brand after ‘major humiliation’ by Queen Elizabeth.

Royal commentator Tom Skyes made this revelation about Prince Harry’s game plan in his interview with The Daily Beast.

He revealed Prince Harry’s plans to “relaunch his career as a global humanitarian with a keynote address at the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week to mark Nelson Mandela Day.”

Since “The Livestream of the event Monday is likely to attract huge attention, and Harry's presence will inject a dose of glamour into usually dry U.N. proceedings.”

“Appearing with his wife Meghan alongside him, the event will mark a carefully curated return to public life for the couple as they flirt with increasingly political causes.”