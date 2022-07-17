 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton let dog ‘sniff out’ name for Prince George

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 17, 2022

FileFootage

Kate Middleton and Prince William reportedly chose Prince George’s name through an unusual method of letting a dog ‘sniff out’ the best moniker from the pile.

According to The Time, the Duke and Duchess took the family's pet canine Lupo’s help to settle on a final name for their firstborn.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl explained: "Courtiers insisted the pair had not found out the sex of their unborn baby, and friends close to the couple claim William wanted a surprise.

"Although Kate apparently suspected it was a boy and had set her heart on the name Alexander, they had not yet decided what to call their firstborn."

Meanwhile, Prince George reportedly “being increasingly protective” of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

According to Express UK, they were quoted saying, “He’s very protective of his younger siblings and goes out of his way to help his mother with the household chores, especially when it earns him extra time on electronics!”

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie makes perfect mother-daughter duo with Zahara in Rome

Angelina Jolie makes perfect mother-daughter duo with Zahara in Rome
Jennifer Lopez leaves fans in awe with her sizzling pics

Jennifer Lopez leaves fans in awe with her sizzling pics
‘Queen Elizabeth ran in her kilt’ to ‘take on brat’ Prince William

‘Queen Elizabeth ran in her kilt’ to ‘take on brat’ Prince William
Meghan Markle’s rift with her family ‘irritated’ Queen, Prince Charles

Meghan Markle’s rift with her family ‘irritated’ Queen, Prince Charles
Kylie Jenner only cares about ‘aesthetics of health’: troll fans

Kylie Jenner only cares about ‘aesthetics of health’: troll fans
Meghan Markle ‘needs more complex security’ than Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle ‘needs more complex security’ than Prince Harry?
Mia Regan cuts a casual figure as she steps out in St Tropez after 'split' with Romeo Beckham

Mia Regan cuts a casual figure as she steps out in St Tropez after 'split' with Romeo Beckham
Britney Spears sings praises for Selena Gomez, ‘you’re such a special person’

Britney Spears sings praises for Selena Gomez, ‘you’re such a special person’
Prince Harry’s anticipated memoir ‘more motivational than explosive’

Prince Harry’s anticipated memoir ‘more motivational than explosive’
Sofia Richie looks incredible as she enjoys sunny boat trip with loved one

Sofia Richie looks incredible as she enjoys sunny boat trip with loved one
Queen Elizabeth accused of ‘cruelly apparent’ digs against Prince Harry

Queen Elizabeth accused of ‘cruelly apparent’ digs against Prince Harry
Meghan Markle ‘could learn from Camilla’, she'd 'never do Oprah interview'

Meghan Markle ‘could learn from Camilla’, she'd 'never do Oprah interview'

Latest

view all