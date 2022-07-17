‘Queen Elizabeth ran in her kilt’ to ‘take on brat’ Prince William

 
Prince William recently shed some light on his more bratty moments and spoke of the day he forced the Queen to come ‘running in her klit ‘to reprimand him.

Prince William weighed in on it during his interview with Sky News, back in 2016.

He started off by telling the host, “We were chasing Zara around who was on a go-cart, and Peter and I managed to herd Zara into a lamppost.”

“And the lamppost came down and nearly squashed her, and I remember my grandmother being the first person out at Balmoral running across the lawn in her kilt.

“She came charging over and gave us the most almighty bollocking, and that sort of stuck in my mind from that moment on.”

Prince William also addressed the Queen’s influence on his life and admitted, “She's been a very strong female influence and having lost my mother at a young age, it's been particularly important to me that I've had somebody like the Queen to look up to and who's been there and who has understood some of the more, um, complex issues when you lose a loved one.”

“So she's been incredibly supportive and I've really appreciated her guidance.”

