Sunday Jul 17 2022
Sylvester Stallone threw a bowl at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s head: Details

Sunday Jul 17, 2022

Sylvester Stallone once threw a bowl of flowers at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s head at an awards function, kicking off a long feud that has since been described by them as ‘violent’, reported Express UK.

According to reports, the Rocky star took offense at Arnold making fun of his movie Rocky not winning any awards at the 1977 Golden Globes award ceremony, his first after his Hollywood acting debut.

Sylvester recalled thinking at the time: “I'm going, who is this big guy? And he's gloating and gloating [about Rocky not winning].”

Soon after, the film started picking up some awards at the show, and Sylvester said: “Finally, it’s time for Rocky,” and that’s when things took a turn for the worst.

After Rocky won the Best Motion Picture award, Sylvester chucked the first thing he saw in front of him right at Arnold, and it turned out to be a bowl full of flowers!

“I managed to grab this giant bowl of flowers. And heaved it in his direction. It had lilies and tulips... It began a ten-year battle royale. And I thought: 'The gauntlet is down.'”

While Arnold managed to dodge the bowl, the gesture is said to have kicked off a long feud between the two action stars, with Sylvester himself describing their relationship as ‘violent hatred’ for each other.

However, they have since made up and are now good friends.

