Sunday Jul 17 2022
Johnny Depp's son Jack looks exactly like him

Sunday Jul 17, 2022

Various details about Johnny Depp's personal life have become public knowledge since the actor emerged victorious in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp's daughter Lily Rose made the headlines during the bombshell trial because of her rocky relationship with the actor. Now the Pirates of the Caribbean star's 20-year-old son Jack Depp, who is a spitting image of his famous father, capturing attention.

Jack Depp is one of the two children that the 59-year-old Hollywood star had with former partner Vanessa Paridis. He is the brother of Lily Rose Depp who is now 22 years old.

It is important to note that Lily Rose Depp has been immersed in the world of show business and especially Hollywood, following in the footsteps of her parents.

However, John Jack Depp usually keeps a low profile, so not much is known about him. However, in the last few days some photos have surfaced and the resemblance he has with Johnny Depp was surprising.

"My son Jack has always been a very talented artist. He draws very well. He also plays music very well. He has a good ear for it. Apart from school plays and other things, he has not shown any desire to become an actor, " the actor said while talking about his son.

A few days ago, Depp shared a photograph on his Twitter account, which immediately went viral, as you can see the striking resemblance to his father.

