Jennifer Lopez shares pictures from her wedding to Ben Affleck

Hours after multiple sources said that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married, the "On The Floor'" singer confirmed the news.

In her first Instagram post since the report of her marriage surfaced, the Lopez posted her picture with a cryptic post.

Lopez confirmed her marriage to Ben Affleck in her “On The JLo” newsletter and shares multiple pictures of the ceremony.



“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the “Marry Me” actress began as she gushed over her nuptials.

Calling the Vegas ceremony “Exactly what we wanted,” the star detailed their trip down the aisle.

“Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.

“We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight,” she revealed. “They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).”

Lopez added that she wore “a dress from an old movie” as they exchanged vows in the “little chapel” and “gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives.”

Reuters adds:

Singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck have obtained a license to get married in Las Vegas, a local official said Sunday, after the celebrity couple rekindled a romance almost 20 years after they first got together.

The marriage license was issued by Clark County in the state of Nevada dated Saturday, July 16, according to document details posted online by the county clerk's office.

"I can confirm that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez obtained a married license last night, but their marriage certificate has not yet been filed," she said in a statement to Reuters.

Celebrity website TMZ and People Magazine, among other outlets, reported the Affleck and Lopez had wed. People Magazine, citing a source, said the couple had married during a small, private ceremony.

Affleck and Lopez, a glamorous duo widely known as "Bennifer," got back together last year after almost 20 years. They got engaged in April of this year.

In 2002 Affleck gave Lopez a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring, but they abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.