Lady Gaga kicks off ‘The Chromatica Ball’ tour, debuts ‘Free Woman’, ‘Sour Candy’ and more

Monday Jul 18 2022
Monday Jul 18, 2022

Global sensation Lady Gaga has officially kicked off the much-awaited musical concert The Chromatica Ball, in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sunday.

A Star is Born actress, 36, delivered high-energy performances on the stage for over 54,000 fans gathered at the Merkur Spiel-Arena.

The House of Gucci star performed 20 songs at the first Chromatica Ball show, including six live debuts; Alice, Replay, Sour Candy, Babylon, Free Woman and Enigma.

The Rain On Me singer also showed off her glam style, donning several eye-catching ensembles of black leather and blood-red material.

Hours before taking to the stage of the Chromatica ball, Gaga posted a video on Instagram and candidly discussed her feelings and nervousness about returning to the stage.


“I want to really thank you for sticking it out with me, and loving me through all the different iterations of my artistry, as well as me as a person. I feel more clear today than I have in a long time, and more pain-free than I have in ages,” she told her fans during the live stream.

