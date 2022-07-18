Yazmin Oukellou opens up about aftereffects of brutal car crash

Yazmin Oukhellou recently reveals how she’s been coping with grief and loss following the horrific car accident, which sadly killed her boyfriend Jake McLean earlier this month.



Speaking to The Sun, The Only Way is Essex star has opened up about her traumatic experience following the car crash.

“I have nightmares every single night since the accident. I have not stopped waking up in the night about it,” said Yazmin.

The television personality explained that the grief and shock have taken a toll on her mental health for which she requires therapy. She also added that how she’s at home in Essex surrounded by her loved ones on her recovery journey.

“I now sleep with my mum in same bed. She stays with me every night following the horror crash,” mentioned the reality star.

Reportedly, Yazmin had been on holiday with Jake in the resort of Bodrum where the terrifying incident took place. In all this, she broke her trapped arm to escape the crash and rushed for help, while Jake laid unconscious.

“I severed an artery and a nerve, that’s why I bled so much,” she told outlet, adding, “I was trying to wake Jake up thinking he might just be unconscious.”

After this horrifying experience, “I see life in a different way,” remarked Yazmin.

Meanwhile, the UK doctors suggested that the TOWIE star might also need plastic surgery because of her “permanent scarring” however, they warned Yazmin that she would not be able to “full use of her right arm again”.