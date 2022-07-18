 
Kourtney Kardashian reminisces high school memories, shares throwback snaps

Model and reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian takes a trip down memory lane as she shares her throwback snaps from high school on social media.

The Poosh founder, 43, treated her 190m Instagram followers with a nostalgic post. She shared an old photograph of herself from 1994.

In the picture, the high school student Kourtney was seen carrying a backpack while donning a mini black dress.


“1994 with my backpack,” The Kardashians star captioned the picture. Winning the 90s-style game, she rocked ultra-thin eyebrows, with her hair pinned back.

The model also shared more memorable shots on her IG Stories, including a picture with her school bestie. The mom-of-three was seen hugging her blogger friend Samantha Hyatt.

Kourtney recently celebrated her daughter Penelope Disick’s 10th birthday in a lavish bash. Sharing the pictures online, she wrote, “A dreamy 10th birthday for dream daughter. I love letting my kids lead the way when it comes to celebrating their birthdays.”

