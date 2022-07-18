Billie Lourd's Husband gushes over his wife in sweet post

Austen Rydell melted hearts as he penned a lovely tribute for his wife Billie Lourd in a sweet social media post.



On Sunday, the Booksmart actress turned 30, marking the occasion on Instagram with photos of herself celebrating on a boat in New York City with Rydell, whom she married on March 12. "30MY #BODYAGE IS FINALLY GETTING CLOSER TO MY #SOULAGE #yeehaw," Lourd captioned the post.



Rydell, on his own page, paid a lovely tribute to Lourd for her special day, sharing a gallery of snapshots from their travels together.

He wrote, "This badass hot mom wife is 30!! She's accomplished more, traveled further, and experienced more than anyone you've ever met at 30 and she is MY wife!"

"Good luck finding a life partner like mine! I love you forever," concluded Rydell.

Back in April, Lourd celebrated Rydell's 30th birthday on Instagram, sharing photos from their wedding day and writing, "Happy triple decade to my HUSBAND (whoaaa still feels super cool to say that out loud ok fine type it out loud is typing out loud a thing?)"

Lourd and Rydell share a son Kingston Fisher, 22 months.



