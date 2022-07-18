Meghan Markle stuns in short sleeve top, midi-length pencil skirt as she steps out in NYC with Harry

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle put on a stylish display in her statement garment which she teamed with a simple black blouse during outing with her husband in New York City on Monday.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex held hands as they entered the building, Meghan wearing a black dress and her pinky ring promoting women empowerment with her hair tied back in a ponytail.



The former Suits star stunned with her $1500 black Mulberry bag, which she paired with a black Givency short sleeve top and midi-length pencil skirt with pocket detailing at the waist.



The mum-of-two pulled back her long dark locks into a sleek ponytail, donning $725 black suede Manolo Blahnik pumps, clutching Prince Harry's hand as they were seen laughing before the meeting got started.

Meghan Markle elevated her look with a smattering of glamorous makeup - including a pink lip, rose blush and a smokey eye.



Prince Harry equally looked dapper in formal dress as he gave a speech at the United Nations in New York City, just like Meghan Markle did back in 2015.

