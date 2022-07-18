Katherine Schwarzenegger melts hearts with THIS cute picture

Katherine Schwarzenegger left fans gushing when she shared some adorable snap of her children.



The Gift of Forgiveness author, 32 shared a photo with both of her daughters for the first time Friday, two months after giving birth to Eloise.



In the sweet shot on Instagram, Katherine smiled in sunglasses while holding Lyla, 1, on one hip.

Schwarzenegger held her husband Chris Pratt’s infant on her chest in a carrier. “Two under 2 vibes,” she captioned the social media upload.

The pair wed in June 2019, five months after their engagement.



Earlier the couple dropped identical posts on their respective accounts as they revealed their little girl’s name to be Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt.

“We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt,” the caption read.



It added, “Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris.”