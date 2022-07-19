 
Piers Morgan blasts Prince Harry as Duke speaks of 'highly principled' Mandela

Piers Morgan mocked Prince Harry as the Duke of Sussex addressed to the United Nations (UN) General Assembly on Nelson Mandela Day.

The former Good Morning Britain host says 'is there anyone less qualified to invoke the memory of one of the greatest men in history?'

Morgan went on: 'He’s a lost soul who thinks he’s a modern-day Mandela – but he’s not fit to sew his brightly coloured shirt.' 

In his piece of writing for The Sun, Morgan wrote: "Mandela was fiercely intelligent, remarkably resilient, astoundingly courageous, devoted to his family and country, genuinely humble, highly principled, incredibly inspiring, and lit up any room he entered with a smile that warmed the world.

"Harry, by contrast, is as dumb as a rock, breathtakingly arrogant, woefully hypocritical, deserted his family and country, is a permanently miserable whiny mood-hoover, doesn’t inspire me to open a crisp packet, and wouldn’t understand a principle if it slapped him round his haughty woke-ravaged chops.

"It takes a special kind of brazen brass neck to stand up at the United Nations in New York, as he did today, and lecture the world about climate change when you constantly use luxury gas-guzzling private jets like a taxi service. 

"It takes a special kind of brazen brass neck to stand up at the United Nations in New York, as he did today, and lecture the world about climate change when you constantly use luxury gas-guzzling private jets like a taxi service, according to Morgan.

Morgan revealed that Mandela’s grandson Ndaba told him in an exclusive interview for tonight’s Piers Morgan Uncensored, "Harry should practice what he preaches just as Nelson always did to such powerful effect. I don’t think you have any understanding of what real suffering is, or what it really means to be a victim."

