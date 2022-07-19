 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'imprisoned' in 'pleasure palace' of Montecito: 'Perfect fit' for Mandela

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

Prince Harry imprisoned in pleasure palace of Montecito: Perfect fit for Mandela
Prince Harry 'imprisoned' in 'pleasure palace' of Montecito: 'Perfect fit' for Mandela 

Prince Harry has come in trouble for his UN speech on Nelson Mandela Day.

While many listeners challenged the Duke of Sussex's credibility to speak at the General Assembly session, a Sunday Times columnist jumped the bandwagon to mock Harry over 'hard time' with the royal family.

Aspasia Karras said: "This charming chap embodies, almost perfectly, everything Mandela stood for.

"Just like Mandela, he's been through a lot.

"As told to Oprah in his cri du coeur interview, his family and the British press have been giving him and his lovely wife Meghan such a hard time.

"All they wanted was to represent. And bring some fast-paced LA management style to the fuddy-duddy palace.

"What do they get for trying to do their thing for world peace and glad-hand all over the place as lovely representatives of the B list? Backlast, that's what!

"And you know what? They just had to leave. It was too much to bear."

Ms Karras added: "Plus he's in exile. Just like Madiba.

"No, sorry, of course, he was imprisoned for 27 years on Robben Island. Same, same-ish.

"Harry is imprisoned in his gilded pleasure palace in Montecito with a podcast schedule and documentary team following him around."

Finishing the comment piece, Ms Karras said: "So yes, I think Harry is a perfect fit, what with the UN being such a very effective organization for world peace.

"I'm really pleased he can grab hold of the global spotlight on such an important day, when we remember the sacrifices Mandela made for all of us and our rights. OK?

"But especially for Harry's right to a security entourage. That will show them"

More From Entertainment:

Bella Hadid’s boyfriend Marc Kalman reportedly planning to pop the question

Bella Hadid’s boyfriend Marc Kalman reportedly planning to pop the question

The secret behind Jennifer Lopez’s glam look on her wedding to Ben Affleck revealed

The secret behind Jennifer Lopez’s glam look on her wedding to Ben Affleck revealed
Comic-Con finally returns to San Diego with ‘Thrones’ and ‘Rings’

Comic-Con finally returns to San Diego with ‘Thrones’ and ‘Rings’
‘Queen’s Gambit’ star Anya Taylor-Joy ‘secretly’ ties the knot with Malcolm McRae

‘Queen’s Gambit’ star Anya Taylor-Joy ‘secretly’ ties the knot with Malcolm McRae
Meghan Markle threw her 'cup in the air' over 'anger' at female staff

Meghan Markle threw her 'cup in the air' over 'anger' at female staff
Jennifer Lopez didn’t give Ben Affleck any chance to get ‘cold feet’ about wedding: Insider

Jennifer Lopez didn’t give Ben Affleck any chance to get ‘cold feet’ about wedding: Insider

Kim Kardashian takes a swipe at Khloe ahead of birth of baby no 2 with Tristan

Kim Kardashian takes a swipe at Khloe ahead of birth of baby no 2 with Tristan
Prince Harry pays touching tribute to mom Princess Diana at UN

Prince Harry pays touching tribute to mom Princess Diana at UN
Meghan Markle is 'self serving Hollywood elite', not Princess Diana: Expert

Meghan Markle is 'self serving Hollywood elite', not Princess Diana: Expert
Meghan Markle scolded Prince Harry's 16 friends for 'sexist' jokes: Book

Meghan Markle scolded Prince Harry's 16 friends for 'sexist' jokes: Book
Meghan Markle 'mortified' after 'hero' Emma Watson 'rejected' to meet her

Meghan Markle 'mortified' after 'hero' Emma Watson 'rejected' to meet her
Prince Harry 'fake' UN speech were 'words of Meghan Markle'

Prince Harry 'fake' UN speech were 'words of Meghan Markle'

Latest

view all