The secret behind Jennifer Lopez’s glam look on her wedding to Ben Affleck revealed

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who finally tied the knot in a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Sunday (July 17).

For the special occasion, J.Lo, who wore two different wedding dresses, one of which she already had in her wardrobe from an old movie, surprised her fans by giving herself a glam bridal look.

The Marry Me actress, 52, did her own romantic make-up, and a gorgeous half-updo for her wedding to Affleck, 49.

@chrisappletonhair Last minute feelings before fhe wedding ???? hair by me and makeup by jlo ♬ original sound - Chrisappleton1





Perfecting the signature brown smokey eye, glowy bronzed skin and nude lip, Lopez accessorized her look with minimal jewelry, including a delicate necklace and stud earrings.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton created a half-up half-down hairstyle with big curls, nail artist Tom Bachik gave the beautiful bride a custom manicure, and fashion stylist Rob Zangardi managed her dresses.

In a TikTok video, posted by Appleton, it has been revealed that the makeup look for the ceremony was created by Lopez herself.

Appleton captioned the clip, “Last minute feelings before the wedding. Hair by me and makeup by Jlo.”