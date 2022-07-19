 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 19 2022
Bella Hadid’s boyfriend Marc Kalman reportedly planning to pop the question

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

Bella Hadid’s beau Marc Kalman wants to take things to the next level with his ladylove as he’s reportedly planning to propose to her soon.

An insider spilled to Entertainment Tonight that the model and the art director are “truly in love” and have been planning to tie the knot.

"Bella and Marc Kalman are so happy together. Their relationship is going very well and things are serious,” the source told the outlet. “They have been together for a while and are truly in love."

"Marc is planning to propose to Bella in the fall. They have spoken about getting engaged and having their wedding in California," the insider added.

The couple, who went public with their relationship in July 2021, has been spotted together on several occasions including the Paris Fashion week.

While Kalman has also been seen spending quality time with Hadid’s family and was invited to Gigi Hadid’s birthday in New York City in April as well.

"Bella's family loves Marc and Marc's family loves Bella. They think she is sweet, down to earth and genuine," the source revealed.

