Meghan Markle lauded for teaching Prince Harry 'upper class' pals a lesson

Meghan Markle is applauded for speaking up for women and transgenders around the world.

Daily Mirror's associate editor Kevin Maguire spoke about the incident, where Harry and Meghan caught up with his childhood friends in Sandringham.

During the trip, the Duke's pals made sexist jokes that were immediately told off my Meghan Markle.

"Good for her," says Mr Maguire.

"I cannot see why this would be negative."

He said: "You can imagine what these groups of upper-class twits are like".



Maguire added: "It's better for Harry that he's changed as a person actually and he's more aware about other people.

"Rather than this somehow being bad".

In an excerpt from his book shared on The Times, royal author Tom Bower shares how the Duchess of Sussex embarrassed future husband in front of his 16 school friends.



He wrote: “All of them were employed by international banks and auction houses or were estate owners and racehorse trainers.

“All were bonded by common assumptions, principles and loyalties.

“Like other shooting weekends, Harry was looking forward to endless banter, jokes — and a lot of drinking.

“He had not anticipated Meghan’s reaction. Their jokes involving sexism, feminism and transgender people ricocheted around the living-rooms and dining-rooms.