 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle lauded for teaching Prince Harry 'upper class' pals a lesson

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

Meghan Markle lauded for teaching Prince Harry upper class pals a lesson
Meghan Markle lauded for teaching Prince Harry 'upper class' pals a lesson

Meghan Markle is applauded for speaking up for women and transgenders around the world.

Daily Mirror's associate editor Kevin Maguire spoke about the incident, where Harry and Meghan caught up with his childhood friends in Sandringham.

During the trip, the Duke's pals made sexist jokes that were immediately told off my Meghan Markle. 

"Good for her," says Mr Maguire.

"I cannot see why this would be negative."

He said: "You can imagine what these groups of upper-class twits are like".

Maguire added: "It's better for Harry that he's changed as a person actually and he's more aware about other people.

"Rather than this somehow being bad".

In an excerpt from his book shared on The Times, royal author Tom Bower shares how the Duchess of Sussex embarrassed future husband in front of his 16 school friends.

He wrote: “All of them were employed by international banks and auction houses or were estate owners and racehorse trainers.

“All were bonded by common assumptions, principles and loyalties.

“Like other shooting weekends, Harry was looking forward to endless banter, jokes — and a lot of drinking.

“He had not anticipated Meghan’s reaction. Their jokes involving sexism, feminism and transgender people ricocheted around the living-rooms and dining-rooms.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard and her fans ‘attacked relentlessly’ during Johnny Depp trial: Study

Amber Heard and her fans ‘attacked relentlessly’ during Johnny Depp trial: Study

Prince Harry acted like 'world is burning to ground' in UN Speech: Expert

Prince Harry acted like 'world is burning to ground' in UN Speech: Expert
Drew Barrymore melts hearts online with her joyful ‘rainy’ video: Watch

Drew Barrymore melts hearts online with her joyful ‘rainy’ video: Watch
Why Prince Charles asked Harry to make Meghan 'stop' her outspoken dad

Why Prince Charles asked Harry to make Meghan 'stop' her outspoken dad
Can Prince Harry improve ties with Duchess Camilla?

Can Prince Harry improve ties with Duchess Camilla?
Ladysmith Black Mambazo shrug off power cut to sing for Mandela

Ladysmith Black Mambazo shrug off power cut to sing for Mandela
Camila Cabello contracts COVID-19, shares health update via energetic TikTok clip

Camila Cabello contracts COVID-19, shares health update via energetic TikTok clip
Bella Hadid’s boyfriend Marc Kalman reportedly planning to pop the question

Bella Hadid’s boyfriend Marc Kalman reportedly planning to pop the question

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dismiss rift rumours

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dismiss rift rumours
Queen Elizabeth ‘airbrushed’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry from royal history?

Queen Elizabeth ‘airbrushed’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry from royal history?
The secret behind Jennifer Lopez’s glam look on her wedding to Ben Affleck revealed

The secret behind Jennifer Lopez’s glam look on her wedding to Ben Affleck revealed
Prince Harry 'imprisoned' in 'pleasure palace' of Montecito: 'Perfect fit' for Mandela

Prince Harry 'imprisoned' in 'pleasure palace' of Montecito: 'Perfect fit' for Mandela

Latest

view all