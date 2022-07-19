 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Harry ignore question about Tom Bower’s bombshell claims

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly refused to comment on royal author Tom Bower’s controversial claims in his bombshell new book Revenge that have been making headlines this week, reported IBT.

As per reports, the Duke and Duchess were asked about Bower’s explosive claims as they arrives at the UN General Assembly on Monday, July 18, where Prince Harry delivered a keynote speech to mark Nelson Mandela Day.

As the royal couple arrived at the UN headquarters, they were met with a barrage of reporters, one of whom, Voice of America’s Margaret Besheer, managed to ask: “Prince Harry, are you worried that Tom Bower's new book is gonna widen your rift with the royal family?”

In a video shared of the moment on Twitter by Besheer herself, both Meghan and Harry appeared to ignore her question completely after clearly looking at her, suggesting that they heard her query but chose to ignore it.

Harry’s speech at the UN comes amid Bower’s wide-ranging claims against them in his book; in his book, Bower claims Meghan bullied royal staff after being ‘frustrated’ at Harry and even threw a cup in the air at one point.

Bower also claimed that she ‘reprimanded’ Prince Harry’s pals from Eton College when she was just his girlfriend. The friends then ended up telling Harry that he was ‘nuts’ for dating her at the time.

