Tuesday Jul 19 2022
Prince Harry slammed by royal fans for 'scruffy' look at UN: 'Get a haircut!'

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

Prince Harry’s look at the UN headquarters is being heavily criticised as scruffy by royal fans
Prince Harry’s look at the UN headquarters is being heavily criticised as 'scruffy' by royal fans

Prince Harry’s look at the UN Headquarters for his keynote speech on Nelson Mandela Day is being heavily criticised by royal watchdogs who have called him out for looking ‘scruffy’ and ‘unkempt’, reported The Daily Mail.

The Duke of Sussex arrived at the UN headquarters in New York on Monday, July 18, with wife Meghan Markle, in a classic suit, however, his appearance left much to be desired with royal fans taking to Twitter to blast him for the same.

As per The Mail, one Twitter user commented: “Harry's looking thrilled again. Why does he always look crumpled and scruffy?”

While another said, “I wish Harry would have a decent haircut, he always looks scruffy,” and another commented: “I think Harry's largest offense is that haircut. Who's he trying to fool?”

“Shave your head, dude, regardless of whatever you have to say, no one is going to take you seriously looking like a homeless clown,” blasted one user, and one other criticised: “Harry needs a professional haircut and beard trim. Better yet, shave off all that nasty fuzz.”

As for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex managed to impress some fans with her chic, black outfit for the event. 

