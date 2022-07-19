 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 19 2022
Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

David Beckham’s son Cruz cosies up with girlfriend Tana Holding on boat in Italy

David Beckham’s son Cruz Beckham was captured while he engaged in PDA with ladylove Tana Holding on a boat ride as they enjoy vacation in Italy.

The aspiring singer could not keep his hands off Holding while they cosied up at the back of the boat and locked lips.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The 17-year-old looked dapper in an over-sized Eminem t-shirt paired with shorts for the lavish boat ride on the coast of Neranoâ.

Whereas, Holding opted for a linen playsuit featuring a plunging neckline while her blonde tresses were tied in a French braid.

The couple soaked up the sun while enjoying each other’s company on the trip with Cruz’s parents and younger sister Harper.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

An insider previously told The Sun about the duo who met earlier this year, “They make a really lovely couple and she is down-to-earth and really fun.”

“She is not fazed by Cruz's fame and where he comes from,” the source added. “It is early days but Cruz seems smitten with Tana.”

