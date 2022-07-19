 
Prince Harry mocked for 'copying and pasting' William's speech at UN

Prince Harry has been accused of "copying and pasting" his elder brother Prince William's speech while addressing to the United Nations yesterday.

The clip comparing the two speeches side-by-side appears to show some resemblances, with Prince William’s 2021 Church of Scotland Speech referencing similar talking points. 

Referencing his mother’s death, William said: “And in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors.”

In Harry's Un speech, the Duke also referenced his late mother Princess Diana when talking about Africa, saying: “It’s where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died.”

He goes on to talk about Meghan Markle, adding “and where I knew I’d found a soulmate in my wife.”

Similarly, The Duke of Cambridge said in his 2021 speech: “It was here in Scotland, 20 years ago, that I first met Catherine. Needless to say, the time when you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart.”

Twitter erupted with reactions as one user @RoyalImposters, wrote alongside the clip: “Prince Harry just copied and pasted Prince William’s 2021 Church of Scotland Speech.”

It comes as teh Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced protests outside of the speech to the United Nations in New York. One protestor reportedly held up a sign reading: “Mandela spent 27 years behind bars in SA. Markle spent 18 months in castles and complained on TV during a pandemic. Why are they here?”

The Duke was also mocked for “empty seats” during his speech after footage emerged showing the Assembly Hall.

One Twitter user, @WalkerDevon1922, sarcastically commented: “It was to a packed house.”

@lindajoy54 added: “The big UN speech today was a bust for Harry! Room was almost EMPTY!“

