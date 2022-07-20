 
Wednesday Jul 20 2022
Web Desk

Johnny Depp grows fat, seems unfit with his incredibly fit French teacher

Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 20, 2022

Johnny Depp grows fat, seems unfit with his incredibly fit French teacher

Hollywood star Johnny Depp looks unfit with his red-haired French teacher, who is helping him perfect the language for his new role as King Louis XV in an upcoming film.

Beltran, an assistant director and producer based in Paris, showed off her endless legs in shorts as she appeared with the Pirates of The Caribbean star this week.

Depp seemingly grew fat he appeared with a little belly during his outing with his French teacher who was looking smashing with her incredible fit figure.

The 59-year-old actor set tongues wagging after being spotted with the woman in Italy multiple times over the weekend

Depp and Beltran were most recently spotted together on Monday while arriving at Gardone Riviera for a performance at the Vittoriale

Johnny Depp is still enjoying the single life despite setting off rumors that he has been dating a mystery woman as he works on his new film project and continues his musical tour in Europe.

