K-Pop star J-Hope to make music history at Lollapalooza festival in Chicago

K-pop star J-Hope of boy band BTS will perform this month as the final show at the annual Lollapalooza show in Chicago, becoming the first South Korean artist to headline a major music festival in the US. organizers said on Tuesday.

J-Hope, 28, who debuted with BTS in 2013 and released his first solo mixtape five years later, is due to end the four-day Lollapalooza festival with a performance on the main stage on July 31, according to Live. national entertainment.

J-Hope’s bill comes just a month after the seven members of BTS (short for the Korean phrase Bangtan Sonyeondan, or “Bulletproof Boys”) said they were taking a break from music ventures as a group to pursue solo projects.

Live Nation also announced that five-member South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together, also known as TXT, is set to perform at Lollapalooza on July 30, marking their US festival debut.

Welcoming both artists to the “Lollapalooza family,” festival founder Perry Farrell said in a statement, “Their global audience speaks many languages ​​but has a strong passion for their music… They are the superstars of the global K-Pop phenomenon. .”

J-Hope, a rapper, songwriter and dancer, was the third member to join BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, as a septet trainee after RM and Suga.

According to Wikipedia, his 2018 debut solo mixtape “Hope World” peaked at number 38 on the Billboard 200, making him the highest-earning Korean solo artist on the US album chart at the time.

However, his solo success pales in comparison to the global success of BTS, the best-selling act in South Korean history with over 30 million albums sold, and one of the few recording groups since the Beatles in the 1960s to chart four times. . #1 albums in the US in less than two years.

Lollapalooza, which began as a touring show in 1991, has since made Chicago’s Grant Park its annual venue and is considered one of the leading events in US music festivals...Reuters